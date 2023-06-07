The Mojave Road: A Historic Transportation Corridor through Time

The Mojave Road is a historic trail that traverses the Mojave Desert in the southwestern United States. It was primarily used as a trade route in the 19th century, connecting the Colorado River with the coastal areas of Southern California.
Today, it bisects what is now the Mojave National Preserve. However, long before its construction, the trail system that eventually became the Mojave Road held significant importance as a crucial trail network for Native American tribes in the southwest.
The Mojave Trail
Native American tribes residing along the Colorado River utilized an intricate system of pathways to travel through the vast expanse of the Mojave Desert to reach the coast. The Mohave Trail served as a crucial trade route, connecting these tribes with coastal and interior settlements. The trail followed watering holes and natural springs from the Colorado River westward to the Mojave River.
The first documented European exploration of the Mojave Indian Trails can be traced back to the Francisco Garcés expedition in 1776. The trail system gained further prominence in American history when renowned figures such as trapper Jedediah Smith (1826), Antonio Armijo (1837), and John C. Fremont (1844) journeyed through the region.
The Mojave Road – Government Road
The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848, which marked the end of the U.S. – Mexican War, brought the Mojave Trail region under the control of the United States. In 1853, Lt. Amiel Weeks Whipple’s U.S. Topographical Engineering party followed the Indian trail system through Mojave National Preserve as part of their Transcontinental Railroad survey. Whipple’s influential survey report led to the construction of the Mojave wagon road by Lt. Edward Fitzgerald Beale between 1857 and 1860.
The Mojave Road improvements, initially funded by Congress and constructed between 1857 and 1860, served as a vital transportation corridor linking California to the southwest. The wagon road was used to connect military outposts in the region. This road facilitated military operations, communication, and the transportation of supplies and personnel. The U.S. Army’s involvement in constructing and maintaining the road led to its colloquial name as the “Government Road.”
The Mojave Road/Government Road played a crucial role in facilitating travel, commerce, and communication in the Mojave Desert during that period. While it wasn’t exclusively used by the government, its association with the U.S. Army’s efforts led to the alternate name of “Government Road” being used to describe the trail.
Mojave Redoubts – Military Outposts
After the Civil War, the Mojave Road served as the primary mail link between Southern California and Arizona. Escalating conflicts between travelers and Native Americans led to an increased military presence and the establishment of small forts and redoubts along the road. Redoubts, also known as fortifications or military outposts, served as strategic points for defense and provided shelter and supplies to travelers, including military personnel, explorers, and settlers.
Beale’s Crossing Redoubt was located near Beale’s Crossing, which was a ford across the Colorado River. It served as a crucial point of entry into California from the east. The redoubt provided protection and assistance to travelers crossing the river and entering the Mojave Desert.
Fort Piute was located near Piute Spring, which is close to the modern-day Mojave National Preserve. It served as a watering point for travelers crossing the Mojave Desert. The fort was established in 1859 and was manned by soldiers to protect the area from Native American attacks.
The Fork of the Road Redoubt was situated at a junction where the Mojave Road split into two branches. It was strategically located near Soda Lake, which provided a water source. The redoubt provided a safe resting place and assistance to travelers who needed to decide on their route.
The U.S. military extensively utilized the road to transport men and supplies between Los Angeles and Fort Mohave on the Colorado River. Although miners, homesteaders, and ranchers continued to use the road in the 1870s, the cessation of Native American hostilities resulted in the Army no longer needing to occupy the forts.
The Southern Pacific Railroad – Mojave Desert
In 1883, the advent of the railroad led to the decline in the Mojave Road’s importance as a major transportation route. The Southern Pacific Railroad and other rail lines offered faster and more efficient means of travel across the desert. However, the road continued to be used by ranchers, prospectors, and adventurous travelers who preferred the overland journey.
Mojave Road Becomes a National Historic Trail
In 1994, the Bureau of Land Management designated the Mojave Road as a National Historic Trail. This recognition ensured the preservation and maintenance of the road, allowing modern-day explorers to experience its historical and natural wonders.
Today, the Mojave Road remains a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Travelers can follow in the footsteps of Native Americans, pioneers, and soldiers, witnessing the same awe-inspiring vistas and rugged terrain that defined this historic trail.
From the remnants of water wells and stage stations to the iconic lava beds and towering sand dunes, the Mojave Road serves as a tangible link to the past, offering a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of those who ventured through this unforgiving desert landscape.
