Seasonal Rain Triggered an Early Wildflower Season in Southern California’s Desert Region

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park
The recent rain has triggered an early wildflower season in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. In late November and early December, visitors started sharing photos on Facebook and Instagram of beautiful wildflower displays throughout the park.
The variety and abundance of flowers are unusual for this time of year. The peak bloom typically occurs in late February or March, with the cactus blooms appearing in March and April.
A combination of rain and weather affects the timing and showing of blooming plants in the desert region. Click here to learn more about desert wildflowers and when they bloom.
Where to View the Wildflowers
If you are traveling by car, the best locations to view the displays are along Henderson Canyon Rd. and the end of the paved road of Di Giorgio near the entrance to Coyote Canyon. Peg Leg Rd. also has blooms on both sides of the road. You can park and walk to view the flowers.
Other areas in the park may require 4WD vehicles or a hike into the washes and canyons. June Wash, Vallecito Wash, Carrizo Creek, and Indian Canyon are a few areas that have a good showing each season.
Purple, Yellow, and White Dominate the December Bloom
The purple-hued flowers are Sand Verbena, Orcutt’s Woody Aster, and Notch-leaved phacelia. White pops of color that grow near the Sand Verbena are Dune Evening Primrose. Desert sunflowers fill in the displays with a bright yellow color.
Most displays are Sand Verbena, Dune Evening Primrose, and Desert Sunflowers or Brittlebush. If you take a closer look, you will find a variety of other blooms growing nearby, especially along roads and washes.
How to Identify Flowers by Color
