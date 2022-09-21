September 24th 2022 National Public Lands Day 

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits. This year, National Public Lands Day falls on September 24, 2022.
About National Public Lands Day
National Public Lands Day is organized annually and led by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Hundreds of thousands of volunteers roll up their sleeves to help restore and preserve public lands of all types and sizes—from iconic national parks and rivers to local urban green spaces and everything in between. National Public Lands Day is special because it provides all lovers of the environment—old and new—an opportunity to show our appreciation for these unique places.
Get Involved
There are many ways to participate in National Public Lands Day. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to #RecreateResponsibly!
- Visit a national park for free.
- Take part in a volunteer work project. Certain in-park projects may provide a fee-free day coupon to be used on a future date. See the list of National Public Lands Day events or check out all volunteer events at national parks.
- Have fun and enjoy the health benefits of being outdoors!
- Share your favorite outdoor activity on social media channels with the hashtag #NPLD and #NPSVolunteer!
-NPS –