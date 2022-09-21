National Public Lands Day Activities 2022

Colorado National Monument
Fruita, CO: National Public Lands Day is a celebration of the connection between people and green space in their community, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging the use of open space for education , recreation and health benefits. Colorado National Monument will celebrate National Public Lands Day on September 24, 2022.
Entrance fees will be waived on this day. We encourage everyone to come take a drive on Rim Rock Drive, explore along a trail, or enjoy a picnic lunch.
Two activities will be available for visitors. We invite yoga enthusiasts of all levels to join Colorado National Monument association Karen Mahoney in a 45 minute Slow Flow Yoga program. It will start at 8 a.m. in the Devils Kitchen Picnic Area. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mat and blanket. Call 970-858-2800 for reservations.
The second activity is a ranger-led exploration of the night sky. This program will start at 8 p.m. at the Saddlehorn Picnic Area parking lot. While registration is not required, we do encourage car-pooling for those attending with friends.