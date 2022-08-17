Release Date: August 16, 2022



Contact: LAKE_public_affairs@nps.gov



SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND AT LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA



BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15.



Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains with the support from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner has also been contacted.



The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be provided at this time.



– NPS –