Virtual Geology Field Trip Now Available at Obed WSR

Obed Wild and Scenic River is excited to announce that it is now offering a pre-recorded virtual geology field trip.

This five-video series encourages students from 4th-8th grade to think like a geologist as they explore four study sites around the park.

Designed to be paused and played at your convenience, each video focuses on a different geologically relevant feature that leads students to uncover eastern Tennessee’s rocky past. This engaging program includes hands-on modeling techniques and a printable geology field book to assist with active listening.

“We are excited that students from all over the world will be able to see and experience the extraordinary beauty of the Obed all while learning about the geology that made this park so interesting” said Superintendent, Niki Stephanie Nicholas.

Please visit our website to access the videos, teacher packet, geology field book, and evaluation form. Virtual Geology Field Trip – Obed Wild & Scenic River (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

For more education resources or to request a ranger-led program, please refer to our main education page: Education – Obed Wild & Scenic River (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)