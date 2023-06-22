The Jackrabbit Homesteads  

A Look Back at 5-Acre Homesteads in Southern California’s Desert Region
Have you ever seen small cabins along stretches of vacant land in the region of Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms, and Wonder Valley? The small structures seem random, a solitary cabin in the middle of an otherwise barren parcel without any paved roads leading to or from it. Some have been vandalized and are only shells, others look well-kept and have a unique charm about them.
What are these structures and why are they all on 5-acre parcels?
After a quick search on Redfin, you will discover that these tiny dwellings are abundant in the Southern California desert region, with a large majority of them located in Twentynine Palms and Wonder Valley. They are called “Jackrabbit Homesteads” that were sold by the U.S. Government to individuals and families under the Small Tract Act of 1938.
The Small Tract Act of 1938
The Small Tract Act of 1938, also known as the Izac Five-Acre Tract Law, was a piece of legislation enacted in the United States that allowed for the lease or sale of small parcels of public land to individuals for various purposes, such as residential, recreational, health, or business use. The act aimed to provide opportunities for people to acquire smaller tracts of land, not exceeding five acres in size, from the Federal Government. The first applications were received in 1940 and there were over 250 submitted in the first two weeks to the Los Angeles Land Office, which was managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
The key distinction between the 5-acre tract enactment and previous established homestead and desert claim acts lies in the primary purpose of the land. Unlike the earlier acts that focused on creating a livelihood for the occupant, the 5-acre tract legislation emphasized the establishment of a home with a primary emphasis on recreational, health, and personal fulfillment purposes. This shift recognized the desire of individuals to connect with nature, seek solace in the open spaces, and embrace a simpler lifestyle, prioritizing personal well-being and enjoyment of the land rather than solely relying on it for economic sustenance.
The Allure of Jackrabbit Homesteads
The Small Tract Act presented a unique opportunity for people to become property owners and establish their own homes on these tracts. It offered an alternative to renting in urban areas, where housing could be costly and crowded.
While home ownership was a draw to the jackrabbit homesteads, it is important to note that the motivations and circumstances varied among homesteaders. Some sought a break from urban living and the associated costs of renting or owning in cities, while others were drawn to the sense of adventure, self-sufficiency, and connection with nature that homesteading offered. The ability to own land, build a home according to one’s preferences, and live a self-sustaining lifestyle were among the benefits that appealed to individuals and families considering the jackrabbit homesteads as an alternative to urban living.
Eligibility and Leasing Process
To qualify for a Jackrabbit Homestead lease, individuals needed to be U.S. citizens or have filed a declaration of intention to become a citizen. They had to be at least 21 years old or the head of a family. Additionally, applicants had to demonstrate financial responsibility and resources sufficient to maintain their intended use of the land.
Initially, successful applicants were granted a five-year lease agreement for the land they acquired. During this lease period, they were given the opportunity to reside on and improve the land. The leases were available for a nominal fee of $5.00 per year, paid in advance, with an additional fee for surveying and document fees. The homesteaders were required to construct a cabin-type dwelling, and make $300 of improvements within the lease term to retain ownership. At which time they could apply for a patent (equivalent to a deed) and purchase the property at the unimproved appraised value of the land. In the 1940’s the land appraisals varied between $10 and $80 an acre.
The land parcels available under the act were limited to a maximum size of five acres. A five-acre tract typically measured 330 feet by 660 feet. Most tracts didn’t have utilities or road access, which created a challenge for the lessee. The U.S. Government stipulated that they were not responsible for the development of roads or utilities.
The Small Tract Amendments of 1955
The amendments introduced minimum improvement requirements for homesteaders. Starting from July 1955, individuals were required to have a minimum of 400 square feet of space constructed on their homesteads to comply with the improved property standards. The amendments authorized public auctions of previously classified Small Tracts. Around 4,000 such tracts were offered for public auction at fair market value by the Los Angeles Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) circa 1958. This provided an opportunity for interested individuals to acquire these tracts through a bidding process. The amendments also ended the use of land script rights after January 1, 1975, for soldiers obtaining homesteads. Land script rights were originally awarded to soldiers as a benefit starting in 1873, with roots tracing back to granting free “bounty” lands to Revolutionary War veterans for their service.
The Federal Land Policy and Management ACT of 1976
The Small Tract Act of 1938 was repealed on October 21, 1976, with the enactment of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA). FLPMA replaced and consolidated several earlier land management acts, including the Small Tract Act, to provide a more comprehensive framework for the management of public lands in the United States.
Abandoned Homesteads
Despite the initial enthusiasm and high hopes surrounding the jackrabbit homesteads, the reality of desert living proved to be challenging for many. As time passed, numerous homestead cabins succumbed to abandonment. The harsh conditions of the desert, with its scorching temperatures, limited water resources, and isolation, posed significant obstacles for homesteaders. The demands of self-sufficiency, the absence of essential infrastructure, and the isolation from community amenities took a toll on individuals who had initially envisioned an idyllic life in the desert. As expectations clashed with the realities of desert living, many homesteaders found themselves unable to endure the hardships and made the difficult decision to leave their cabins behind.
Diary of a Jackrabbit Homesteader
To understand some of the motivations and challenges experienced by Jackrabbit Homsteaders, we can reference the articles written by Catherin Venn that were published in Desert Magazine. Catherine embarked on a pioneering journey as one of the first homesteaders in Section 36 of the Southern California Desert tracts near Palm Springs. Her captivating chronicles, documented in the Diary of a Jackrabbit Homesteader, became a regular column in Desert Magazine from July 1950 for six consecutive months.
In 1940, while working as a secretary in Los Angeles, Catherine yearned for a change from urban life. Discovering the Small Tract Act through a newspaper ad inspired her to become a solo homesteader, seeking a simpler and more fulfilling lifestyle.
Catherine’s diary chronicled her challenges and triumphs as she navigated the path of a tender-footed homesteader. She purchased an 8’x 15′ cabana from a manufacturer in Los Angeles to fulfill the requirement of building a cabin-type dwelling. Transporting the cabana to the desert was a feat she accomplished by renting a trailer and taking on the task herself, showcasing her unwavering determination and sense of adventure. Her writings revealed her reliance on a gas tank for cooking and the oil lamps for light. Water, a precious resource in the arid landscape, was sourced from a well three miles away and diligently transported to her homestead in 5-gallon cans.
Although Catherine eventually had to return to work after a year of living in her Jackrabbit Homestead cabin, she frequently returned to her desert retreat to savor the solitude and freedom from urban life. Ultimately, she obtained the patent for her homestead, solidifying her ownership and accomplishment.
Catherine Venn’s journey and writings offer a glimpse into the challenges, resilience, and rewards of jackrabbit homesteading. Her story documents the determination and perseverance required to thrive in the harsh desert environment and the transformative power of embracing a simpler life.
Embracing the Spirit of Jackrabbit Homesteading
The era of Jackrabbit Homesteading in Southern California’s desert stands as a testament to the pioneering spirit and determination of individuals seeking self-sufficiency in challenging times. Despite the arid climate and limited resources, homesteaders adapted to their environment, creating unique desert cabins that became symbols of ingenuity and independence. The legacy of Jackrabbit Homesteading extends beyond physical structures, attracting artists and writers seeking inspiration in the vastness of the desert landscape. It serves as a reminder of the enduring connection between people and the land they call home, inspiring us to embrace our own untamed spirit and cherish the beauty of nature.
Contemporary Homesteads
Today, the Jackrabbit Homestead cabins continue to hold a special place in the Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms, and Wonder Valley communities. Many of these iconic cabins still dot the desert landscape.
In recent years, some of these cabins have been lovingly restored and repurposed, breathing new life into their weathered walls. They have become vibrant art studios, where local artists draw inspiration from the desert’s raw beauty and solitude. Others have been transformed into contemporary dwellings, showcasing a harmonious blend of modern comforts and rustic charm. These revitalized cabins not only pay homage to the history of the region but also offer unique living spaces that embody the spirit of creativity and self-expression.
Additionally, many Jackrabbit Homestead cabins have found a new purpose as vacation rentals, attracting visitors from near and far who seek an authentic desert experience. These rentals provide a glimpse into the past while offering a comfortable retreat for those who wish to immerse themselves in the desert’s tranquility and wonder.
As these cabins find new life in the present day, they serve as reminders of the tenacity and resourcefulness of those who once called them home. The Jackrabbit Homestead cabins represent the enduring legacy of the homesteaders and continue to captivate visitors and residents alike with their historical significance, artistic allure, and the timeless connection they foster between past and present.
Related Content:
Exploring Yucca Valley – Pioneer Town, The Integratron – God’s Way Love
Twentynine Palms CA
Giant Rock and the Inegratron in Landers, CA