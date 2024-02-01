Tuzigoot National Monument to Reopen Tavasci Marsh February 5, 2024

On February 5, 2024, Tuzigoot National Monument will reopen Tavasci Marsh to the public. Tavasci Marsh had been closed to the public due to human safety risks of hazardous trees along the trails after a devastating fire on April 2, 2023; where approximately 106 acres burned. At this point, all hazardous trees along public trails have been removed. A portion of the trail on the southeast side of the marsh remains closed due to repairs needed to the overlook. Currently, the park does not have a set date to when the overlook will reopen, but the park reminds visitors to heed all safety warnings and closures. Violations of these closures could result in citations or fines.