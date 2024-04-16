Vandalism incident at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Law enforcement park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are seeking information from the public to help identify suspects involved in a vandalism incident at the Redstone Dunes Trail area.
In a video posted to social media that was reportedly recorded on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, two adult males are seen toppling natural rock formations from the top of a cliff.
Information from visitors is very helpful to investigators. Law enforcement park rangers are asking the public for help. If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, please contact investigators. Tips can be anonymous:
– Call or text the National Park Service-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009
– Online, go to www.nps.gov/SubmitATip
– Email us at e-mail us
National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country. To protect these natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice leave no trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands.
All visitors are asked to be examples for other visitors by following park rules and regulations to preserve the park experience for future visitors. Whether seeking wide-open spaces or exploring a historic urban neighborhood, we encourage all visitors to Recreate Responsibly.
This incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
