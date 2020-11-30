Yucca Valley TV, Another Mojave Miracle

Hello Everyone 🙂

Yucca Valley TV is new, fresh and innovative, if you want to tuned in to the Mojave Desert including Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and 29 Palms please tune in and see what is going on in the Mojave with Yucca Valley TV. The next guest will be Ben Costello the author of several books but this time around the main focus is his book Gunsmoke An American Institution. Ben is a A Lifelong Friend, I am happy Ben is being locally recognized for his accomplishments.

Enjoy and as always “Take t Easy”

Jeff “Mojave” 🙂