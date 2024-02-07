California State Parks Recommends $6.7 Million in Grants to Develop and Renovate Local Recreational Trails

California State Parks has recommended $6.7 million to the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreation Trails grant program (RTP) for seven local nonmotorized trail projects. Cities such as Galt in Sacramento County would receive funding to develop 1,500 linear feet of paved trail extending the Emerald Vista Trail in two sections. In Santa Clara County, the City of Gilroy would be able to construct a new 4,500 linear foot multiuse trail segment with educational signage and distance markers from Kern Avenue to Day Road.
Grant programs such as RTP help advance outdoor access by providing funds to local, state, federal, and nonprofit organizations to develop non-motorized recreation trails (paved, non-paved, and backcountry) and trail-related facilities projects as well as acquire trail corridors. Since 1993, approximately 300 RTP non-motorized trails and facilities throughout California have been created or improved from $60 million in grant funding.
The list of recommended nonmotorized RTP projects for California includes:
Los Angeles County
- Glendora: City of Glendora, Glendora Urban Trails System Phase 2 and 3: $1 million to construct approximately 1.5 miles of new multiuse trail, security gates, safety fencing, seating boulders, wayfinding, interpretive signage, monument signage, a bicycle repair station, and bike racks.
- Pasadena: City of Pasadena, One Arroyo Trail Critical Linkages Project: $500,000 to construct two new multiuse trails and restore approximately 3.5 miles of multiuse trails, including stone terracing, foot bridges, guardrails, stairs, boulders, trailheads, and benches.
Mendocino County
- Ukiah:Save the Redwoods League, Montgomery Wood Gathering Area/Visitor Amenities:$608,000 to construct 534 feet of new trail with elevated walkways and gathering areas, and revegetate areas disturbed by social trails at Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve.
Monterey County
- Seaside: City of Seaside, Laguna Grande Regional Park Trail: $1,624,418 to renovate and expand approximately 1.5 miles of multiuse trail with benches, interpretive signage, drinking fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, and shade structures.
Nevada County
- Truckee: Town of Truckee, Riverview Sports Park Trail Connection: $660,000 to construct 900 linear feet of new multiuse paved trail, educational signage and a bike rack to form connections to Truckee River Legacy Trail, Joerger Ranch Trail, and the Riverview Sports Park.
Sacramento County
- Galt: City of Galt, Emerald Vista Trail Extension: $413,000 to develop 1,500 linear feet of paved trail extending the Emerald Vista Trail in two sections.
Santa Clara County
- Gilroy: City of Gilroy, Lions Creek Trail: $200,000 to construct a new 4,500 linear foot multiuse trail segment with educational signage and distance markers from Kern Avenue to Day Road.
San Francisco County
- San Francisco: City and County of San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, Twin Peaks Promenade: $1,493,692 to construct a new Twin Peaks Promenade combination asphalt/multiuse aggregate 1,660 linear foot trail with overlook seating areas, educational and wayfinding signage, a paved parking area, and landscaping.
Siskiyou County
- Mount Shasta: United States Forest Service, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Gateway Phase 2 Trail Project – Big Mountain Zone: $200,890 to construct 2 miles of new multiuse trails at Mount Shasta.
State Parks conducted a competitive review process and recommended the projects to the RTP. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 Authorization provides funding for the program. Eligible applicants include cities, counties, districts, state agencies, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations with management responsibilities of public lands.
The RTP requires a minimum 12% match derived from local sponsors and state funds. FHWA must approve project recommendations before State Parks can execute grant agreements with these local agencies. Prior to forwarding these projects to FHWA, each recommended project must comply with the National Historical Preservation Act of 1966 (Section 106) and the National Environmental Policy Act, and be listed on the State Transportation Improvement Plan. Compliance with these requirements can take approximately nine months to a year to complete.
After the local sponsors complete the three federal requirements listed above, applications are sent to FHWA for their final review. There is a 30-day final approval window once FHWA receives the applications from State Parks. For detailed information on the program, please visit parks.ca.gov/rtpnm.