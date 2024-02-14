Great Sand Dunes Seeks Artist to Lead Workshop

Great Sand Dunes is accepting artist proposals to lead a public program or workshop in their chosen medium (painting, photography, sculpture, music, dance, writing, etc.) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This is an opportunity for an artist to gain exposure for their work, and share their work with participants in a free workshop or program. The selected artist may also be able to exhibit one or two pieces of their work or conduct a performance at the visitor center in a future year.
The artist will be reimbursed for lodging and round-trip mileage. The workshop and information about the artist’s work will also be featured in a press release and the park’s social media and website.
To apply, write a summary of your proposed workshop or program (one page or less), along with samples of your work in the form of digital images or a website link to e-mail us . Applications must be received by March 31.
Learn more about artists at Great Sand Dunes:
https://www.nps.gov/grsa/getinvolved/artist-opportunities.htm