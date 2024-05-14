Destination Zion Lodge to operate visitor services at Zion National Park

Destination Zion Lodge to operate lodging, food and beverage, and retail services at Zion National Park
The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Destination Zion Lodge, LLC to operate visitor services under a 10-year concession contract. The existing lodging, food and beverage, and retail services at Zion National Park will transition to the new concessioner on January 1, 2025.
The operation of the Zion Lodge concession contract will provide a significant portion of the services visitors seek at the park and is critical to providing a positive visitor experience. The new contract was awarded through a competitive selection process.
The NPS released the solicitation for Zion Lodge concession contract bids on September 27, 2023. The contract was awarded to the highest proposal and the NPS made the final decision. Destination Zion Lodge is a subsidiary of POWDR Corp, a long-time ski resort operator with lodging and food service experience.
The current concession contractor, Xanterra Parks and Resorts, Inc., has provided services within the Park since 1972 (52 years). Xanterra will continue to operate concessions facilities at Zion Lodge until the next contract begins January 2025. The transition is not expected to affect visitors.
www.nps.gov/zion