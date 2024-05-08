Zion National Park Rangers treat hiker at Scout Lookout who is later pronounced dead

On the afternoon of May 6, 2024, Zion National Park received a report of an unresponsive hiker at Scout Lookout. Rangers working at Scout Lookout immediately responded and performed CPR. Additional rangers hiked to the patient with medical equipment.
Rangers treated the patient. After nearly an hour and a half of administering emergency medical care, medical control gave the order to terminate further efforts. The park consulted with a doctor (medical control) and the patient was pronounced dead. The patient was a male of an unknown age.
The West Rim Trail, which temporarily closed for rescue operations, is now open.
Zion National Park’s response involved over 33 individuals, including search and rescue team members, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, law enforcement, and other NPS personnel. The park would like to thank Intermountain Life Flight for their support on the incident.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the man’s death.