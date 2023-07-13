Vessel Anchoring Information for Glen Canyon NRA

During this busy boating season, the National Park Service (NPS) would like to remind visitors that pin anchoring vessels is illegal in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This includes the placement of metal stakes in any holes within the sandstone, even if the hole is pre-existing. Authorized methods of anchoring vessels include burying anchors in sand, tying vessels off to natural features and/or other anchoring methods that do not involve the permanent alteration of natural features.
In addition, the NPS would also like to remind boaters that reserving beaches along the shoreline of Lake Powell is not permitted. If boaters encounter unattended anchoring devices, this does not indicate reservation of the beach and the beach should be considered available for use.
For more information on anchoring vessels on Lake Powell, please visit our Houseboat Anchoring webpage.