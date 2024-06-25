Bullfrog Main Ramp in North Lake Powell is now open! This reduces congestion at the Bullfrog North Ramp; both ramps are now available for vessels of all sizes. Please prepare all boats before accessing a ramp. Boaters are advised to prepare their boats at the Bullfrog Visitor Center parking lot and the Old Marina Store asphalt parking lot. See the attached graphic for traffic flow and parkin guidelines. A courtesy dock is available at both ramps. Please limit use of courtesy docks to 10 minutes so that you and others can spend more time enjoying Lake Powell. Boaters are also reminded to follow U.S. Coast Guard regulations regarding life jackets. Be safe out there and have fun!
For additional information, see these links:
Higher Lake Powell Water Levels Increase Access in Bullfrog
Bullfrog Main Ramp in North Lake Powell is now open! This reduces congestion at the Bullfrog North Ramp; both ramps are now available for vessels of all sizes. Please prepare all boats before accessing a ramp. Boaters are advised to prepare their boats at the Bullfrog Visitor Center parking lot and the Old Marina Store asphalt parking lot. See the attached graphic for traffic flow and parkin guidelines. A courtesy dock is available at both ramps. Please limit use of courtesy docks to 10 minutes so that you and others can spend more time enjoying Lake Powell. Boaters are also reminded to follow U.S. Coast Guard regulations regarding life jackets. Be safe out there and have fun!