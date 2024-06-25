Operation Dry Water Being Conducted on Lake Powell July 4 to 6, 2024

Focus is to End Deaths and Injuries Caused by Boating Under the Influence
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, Ariz. – From July 4 to 6, 2024, the national Operation Dry Water awareness and enforcement initiative will take place on Lake Powell. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Rangers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, will actively participate in the national heightened awareness and enforcement weekend. During this time, law enforcement agencies will prioritize educating boaters about safe practices, including the importance of sober boating, to enhance boating safety nationwide.
During Operation Dry Water, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Rangers will actively work to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs for operators and passengers alike. Boaters will see an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints. The top priority during this time is the safety of all boaters on the water, and any impaired boater or individual posing a danger to others will be removed from the waterways. The park is partnering with agencies nationwide to prevent incidents, deaths, and injuries caused by boating under the influence.
Whether you’re at the helm of the vessel or a passenger on board, boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs puts everyone around you at risk. Operating a vessel while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences. In Arizona, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher. In Utah, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 percent or higher. The park reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water. Children 12 years of age and younger must wear a U. S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket when the boat is underway. The park is committed to promoting the safety of recreational boaters, paddlers, and all waterway users. Visit our Safety page for more information. Visit Operation Dry Water for more information about boating under the influence.