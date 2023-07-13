Selections Made for 2023-2024 Joshua Tree National Park Artist-in-Residence Program

Joshua Tree National Park and the Joshua Tree National Park Association staffs are pleased to announce the selections for the 2023-2024 Artist-in-Residence (AIR) Program. Six applicants have been invited to participate in the program’s seventeenth year of hosting artists who volunteer their time and creativity to interpret the resources of Joshua Tree National Park through unique lenses.
The selectees are:
Cora J Pemberton-Quiroz, Phoenix, AZ – painter
Jim Weaver, Edmond, OK – tooled leather and printmaker
Jeffrey Downing, San Francisco, CA – sculptor
Matthew King, Minneapolis, MN, photographer
Marko Bajzer, Mill Valley, CA – composer
Kassy Lee, San Diego, CA – poet
Artists will be provided with accommodations inside the park for a three-week period to work on a project proposed through the application process. The residencies will take place during the Fall of 2023 and the Spring of 2024. Artists will lead programs to engage members of the community during residencies and share the work they create as a result their time at the park within a year of their stay.
The jury is comprised of three local art professionals, three former AIR program participants and two park staff members who made their selections from a pool of fifty applicants. Three alternates were also selected.
For more information about the Artist in Residence Program at Joshua Tree National Park, please visit https://www.nps.gov/jotr/getinvolved/supportyourpark/air.htm. Questions can be sent to e-mail us