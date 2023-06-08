Slab City: Exploring the History of an Abandoned Military Facility

Desert Military Training Camps
During World War II, the California Desert was a strategic location for military training camps due to its climate, vast open spaces, and rugged terrain. Before the North African campaign, there was recognition within the U.S. military of the need to prepare troops for desert environments. The establishment of desert training camps was initiated to address this requirement.
The desert military training camps were primarily active between 1942 and 1944 when deployed troops were already learning to adapt to the harsh conditions in North Africa Campaign (Nov. 1942 – May 1943). The deserts of Libya, Egypt, and Tunisia presented soldiers with scorching temperatures, shifting dunes, and vast expanses of arid land. Lessons learned from the North African Campaign were incorporated into training programs to better equip troops for the challenges they would face in subsequent campaigns.
Desert Warfare Training
Desert warfare training in the desert camps of California was geared toward preparing troops for the unique challenges they might face in the Pacific theater. While the Pacific theater did not have traditional desert environments like North Africa, specific aspects made desert warfare training relevant.
The desert training emphasized navigation, patrolling, ambush techniques, and adapting to challenging terrains, which could be applied in the Pacific’s jungle and island environments. The troops learned to acclimate to difficult weather conditions, develop endurance, and learn to conserve water, and manage heat stress. Desert warfare training emphasized self-sufficiency and the ability to operate in isolated and resource-limited environments. These skills became essential in the Pacific theater, where troops often faced long supply lines, limited infrastructure, and the need to rely on their resources for extended periods.
C.A. Woodrum, Jr; J.B. Wilson; P.P. Schrider; and Holland Smith, Camp Dunlap, Niland, California, circa 1943.
From the Holland M. Smith Collection (COLL/2949) at the Marine Corps History Division. Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Camp Dunlap, Niland, CA
Camp Dunlap, named after Brigadier General Robert H. Dunlap, was a United States Marine Corps base near Niland, CA. The 250,000-acre camp opened in October 1942 and extended east to the Chocolate Mountains and west approximately 10 miles from the Salton Sea. It served as a training camp for Marine Corps units, particularly artillery. The 10th, 12th, and 13th Marine Artillery Regiments trained at this camp.
The camp featured a variety of facilities to support the training of artillery units. Included were eight artillery ranges spanning 14 to 60 sq miles each. It also had facilities for field artillery tactics, techniques, and calculations instruction. Soldiers received hands-on training in operating different artillery pieces, ranging from cannons to howitzers.
Military planes from the El Centro, CA Marine Air Station used Camp Dunlop as a bombing range. The Marine Corps also used it as a staging area for tanks from Camp Pendleton’s Tracked Vehicle Battalion. General George S. Patton’s Army troops trained in areas of Camp Dunlap in preparation for combat in the Pacific Theatre.
In December of 1945, the Marine Corps closed Camp Dunlap, which took several months to complete. The last commanding Officer of the camp was Major Tom. N. Hasperis.
Once the camp was dismantled and all equipment removed, all that was left were 65 empty buildings that served as offices, storage warehouses, mess halls, and shops (The Pendleton Scout, Jan. 14th, 1946). The troops lived in tents organized in five separate areas. Each tented area had its own mess hall and sanitation facilities.
The real estate that made up Camp Dunlap was transferred to the Naval Real Estate Board. The Marine Air Base in El Centro continued to use the land for bomb practice after the camp was vacated.
Slab City and Salvation Mountain
Today, the abandoned Camp Dunlop is the location of a unique community called Slab City. Slab City is home to a diverse mix of individuals who reside in makeshift dwellings and RVs on the abandoned military slabs. It has become known for its off-grid living, artistic expression, and countercultural atmosphere. The area attracts seasonal residents, artists, and those seeking an unconventional lifestyle, but it remains unincorporated and lacks formal amenities such as electricity, running water, or sewage systems.
Adjacent to Slab City, you’ll find Salvation Mountain, an iconic art installation by Leonard Knight, showcasing vibrant colors and religious messages.
