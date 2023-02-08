The Poppies are Starting to Pop

Wildflower Reports Feb. 1st – 8th, 2023
DesertUSA readers have submitted reports and photos of colorful poppies starting to bloom in Southern California and Arizona. Photos submitted were taken in Chino Hills State Park and Griffith Park in California and Estrella Mountain Regional Park near Goodyear, Arizona.
Since November, we have received numerous photos and updates of the early wildflower showing in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The blooms continue to show good color and variety. The fragrant bouquets of purple sand verbena and white dune evening primrose are abundant. Desert lilies, Bigelow’s monkey flower, desert lupine, Mojave aster, blue phacelia, desert five spot, blazing sand star, and numerous other flowers are part of the early bloom.
