Cool off this Summer at one of Arizona’s Lake and River Destinations 

Arizona is home to a plethora of lake and river destinations that offer scenic beauty, recreational opportunities, and a chance to cool off in the water. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful lakeside retreat or an adventurous river excursion, Arizona has it all. Let’s explore more of these aquatic gems that await your discovery.
Lake Powell
The Majestic Desert Oasis Located along the Arizona-Utah border, Lake Powell is a massive reservoir renowned for its stunning beauty and recreational offerings. With its crystal-clear waters nestled amidst towering red rock cliffs, Lake Powell is a boater’s paradise. Explore hidden coves, go waterskiing or wakeboarding, and take in the breathtaking views. Houseboat rentals provide a unique opportunity to stay on the lake and fully immerse yourself in its splendor.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Rainbow Bridge National Mounument
Summer Road Trip: A Tour of Utah’s Parks
Antelope Canyon and the Light Beams
Fishing in Lake Powell
Saguaro Lake
A Scenic Desert Escape Nestled in the Tonto National Forest near Mesa, Saguaro Lake offers a tranquil and picturesque setting. Surrounded by towering saguaro cacti and rugged desert mountains, this scenic reservoir is ideal for boating, kayaking, and fishing. Take a relaxing cruise on the Desert Belle paddleboat or embark on a thrilling jet ski adventure. The lake’s calm waters and stunning desert landscapes make it a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Fishing Saguaro Lake
The Apache Trail – Superstition Mountain Area
Salt River
A Thrilling River Experience For those seeking an exhilarating river adventure, the Salt River delivers. Known for its scenic beauty and exciting whitewater rapids, this river offers opportunities for thrilling rafting trips and tubing excursions. Enjoy the adrenaline rush as you navigate the rapids or opt for a leisurely float along calmer sections, taking in the scenic canyon views. The Salt River promises an unforgettable day of fun and excitement. A Tonto National Forest Upper Salt River boater permit is required to float the Salt River Canyon Wilderness from March 1st to May 15th annually.
Wild Horses of Salt River
Indian Mesa Ruin – Salt River Valley
Roosevelt Lake & Theodore Roosevelt Dam on the Salt River
Lake Havasu
Desert Oasis with a London Bridge Lake Havasu, located on the Colorado River, offers a perfect blend of recreation and unique landmarks. This popular destination boasts sparkling blue waters and sandy beaches, ideal for swimming, jet skiing, and fishing. Don’t miss the iconic London Bridge, which was relocated here in the 1960s, adding a touch of history and charm to the lakeside experience. With its lively atmosphere, Lake Havasu is perfect for both relaxation and outdoor adventures.
Exploring Lake Havasu, Arizona
Parker Dam – Lake Havasu Reservoir
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Crack in the Wall Hike – Near Lake Havasu
Verde River
Serene Waters and Lush Surroundings Escape to the Verde River, a tranquil oasis winding through central Arizona’s lush landscapes. Known for its scenic beauty, this river offers opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. Enjoy a leisurely float along the gentle currents, surrounded by verdant riparian forests and picturesque canyons. The Verde River provides a serene and immersive escape into nature, where wildlife sightings and peaceful solitude abound.
Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
Fly-Fishing in the Desert
Verde Canyon Railroad – Verde River Canyon
River Island State Park
Where River Magic Comes Alive Nestled along the scenic Colorado River, River Island State Park is a water lover’s paradise. Grab your swimsuit and float along the gentle currents, or rent a kayak and paddle your way through stunning canyons. The park also features sandy beaches where you can relax, build sandcastles, or enjoy a riverside picnic. The vibrant birdlife adds to the park’s allure, making it a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.
Roper Lake State Park
A Hidden Oasis Discover a hidden gem in southeastern Arizona at Roper Lake State Park. The centerpiece of this park is the tranquil lake, perfect for swimming, fishing, or simply unwinding by the water’s edge. For a rejuvenating experience, soak in the park’s natural hot springs, where warm mineral waters soothe your senses. Hiking trails meander through the park’s picturesque landscapes, providing opportunities for exploration and breathtaking views of Mount Graham.
About Roper Lake State Park in Arizona
Lyman Lake State Park
Arizona’s Water Playground Prepare for endless water adventures at Lyman Lake State Park, Arizona’s ultimate water playground. With its expansive 1,500-acre lake, this park offers boating, water skiing, and jet skiing opportunities galore. Cast your fishing line and reel in some of the state’s finest game fish, including bass and catfish. Camping enthusiasts can set up camp by the lakeside, immersing themselves in the park’s natural beauty and enjoying starry nights.
Plan Your Escape
To make the most of your visit, plan ahead by checking each park’s website for information on facilities, camping reservations, and any specific regulations or permits required. Remember to pack sunscreen, towels, and plenty of water to stay hydrated during your water-filled escapades.
Whether you prefer floating down a river, soaking in natural hot springs, or enjoying water sports on a lake, these state parks offer something for everyone. So, gather your friends and family, pack your water gear, and get ready to make a splash at one of Arizona’s refreshing water destinations.
